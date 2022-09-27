White Sox Farm Report: September 26, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 26, 2022

 

  •  ​​​​​Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 26, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The Charlotte Knights are just a few days away from wrapping up their minor league season, and last night, they were paced by Oscar Colas, who had a four-hit night in his first home game!

This and more in last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-90)

FINAL: Knights 2, Durham Bulls 6 | Box Score

