White Sox Farm Report: September 26, 2022

The Charlotte Knights are just a few days away from wrapping up their minor league season, and last night, they were paced by Oscar Colas, who had a four-hit night in his first home game!
This and more in last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-90)
- Oscar Colas (CF): 4-for-5, 2B, K
- Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-5, 3 K
- Adam Haseley (LF): 2-for-5, K
- Nick Ciuffo (C): 3-for-4, RBI, K
- Zach Remillard (1B): 0-for-3, RBI, 2 K
- Mike Wright Jr. (SP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- 17 Pitches, 9 Strikes
- Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Anderson Severino (RP): 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Matt Foster (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Knights 2, Durham Bulls 6 | Box Score
