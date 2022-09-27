White Sox Farm Report: September 26, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Charlotte Knights are just a few days away from wrapping up their minor league season, and last night, they were paced by Oscar Colas, who had a four-hit night in his first home game!



This and more in last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-90)

FINAL: Knights 2, Durham Bulls 6 | Box Score

Welcome to Uptown, Oscar!



1st at-bat for Oscar Colás at Truist Field... pic.twitter.com/rBLf3QN5Cm — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/nciuffo14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nciuffo14 having a solid game! pic.twitter.com/V0GF0xfFvb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

https://twitter.com/Burgatron13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Burgatron13 with a nice play in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/DHvYAfiLF3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

3rd hit of the night for Oscar Colás!!!



It's a ground-rule DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/YYWY5WCdKQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 27, 2022

4⃣ hits in his Truist Field debut!



Have a night, Oscar Colás! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yr0EZ0tYzH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 27, 2022

