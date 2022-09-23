White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​​​​​Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Sean Burke made his AAA debut and Oscar Colas got another hit while Mark Payton hit his 30th double and Adam Haseley had a 3-for-3 night!

This, and more, on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Statistics

Double-A Birmingham Statistics

High-A Winston-Salem Statistics

Low-A Kannapolis Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (56-88)

Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-5, 2B

Oscar Colas (DH): 1-for-5, 3 K

Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, R

Adam Haseley (LF): 3-for-3, 3B, HR (15), 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, HR (15), RBI, R, 2 K

Sean Burke (SP): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 K 69 Pitches, 48 Strikes

Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Edgar Navarro (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Knights 4, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score

Adam 💣



Adam Haseley with a two-run homer! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1sMeuJgo6d — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 23, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2! He has two hits tonight! pic.twitter.com/0mGze2s48l — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

Another hit for Oscar Colás! 👏 pic.twitter.com/o8GYuhnFLl — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 22, 2022

