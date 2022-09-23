White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Sean Burke made his AAA debut and Oscar Colas got another hit while Mark Payton hit his 30th double and Adam Haseley had a 3-for-3 night!
This, and more, on last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (56-88)
- Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-5, 2B
- Oscar Colas (DH): 1-for-5, 3 K
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, R
- Adam Haseley (LF): 3-for-3, 3B, HR (15), 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
- Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, HR (15), RBI, R, 2 K
- Sean Burke (SP): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 K
- 69 Pitches, 48 Strikes
- Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Edgar Navarro (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Knights 4, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score
Copyright RSN