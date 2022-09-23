White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Jonathan Stiever threw a scoreless inning during his first appearance in over a year while Oscar Colas had a two-hit night and Nick Ciuffo was excellent behind the plate. This and more in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (56-87)

FINAL: Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 | Box Score

In his first appearance in over a year (August 12, 2021), RHP Jonathan Stiever tossed a scoreless inning tonight on his #MLB Rehab Assignment! pic.twitter.com/iiXeQHWjbe — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 21, 2022

Another day, another hit for Oscar Colás! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZzF6H9RraC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 21, 2022

Oscar Colás scores our 1st run of the game on a Blake Rutherford sac-fly RBI!



We lead the 'Shrimp 1-0! pic.twitter.com/toBo2VLNBf — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 22, 2022

