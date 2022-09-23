White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Jonathan Stiever threw a scoreless inning during his first appearance in over a year while Oscar Colas had a two-hit night and Nick Ciuffo was excellent behind the plate. This and more in last night’s recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (56-87)
- Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-5
- Oscar Colas (RF): 2-for-5, R, K
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 2-for-3, BB
- Adam Haseley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B
- Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, 2 K
- Blake Rutherford: 0-for-2, R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Stiever (SP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- 12 pitches,7 strikes
- Kade McClure (RP): 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Bennett Sousa (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
FINAL: Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 | Box Score
