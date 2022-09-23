White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Jonathan Stiever threw a scoreless inning during his first appearance in over a year while Oscar Colas had a two-hit night and Nick Ciuffo was excellent behind the plate. This and more in last night’s recap!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (56-87)

FINAL: Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/nciuffo14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nciuffo14!! pic.twitter.com/XBCKu4A2dD

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1572741138272100354

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Local

Waukegan 6 hours ago

Waukegan Man Beaten By Police Officer Recounts 2019 Incident After Charges Filed

leptospirosis 7 hours ago

Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us