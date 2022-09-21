White Sox Farm Report: September 20, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 20, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Oscar Colas made his Triple-A debut, Adam Haseley tripled, and J.B Olson pitched two shutout innings.

This and more in last night’s recap!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (55-87)

FINAL: Knights 1, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/u2CqvHorB8

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1572382801554735104
https://twitter.com/hashtag/ColasCannon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ColasCannon #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ayN3o0ZeNz

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1572386077440090114
https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCtop10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/lAX9jEUpI3

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1572384062094049289

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Local

chicago food 1 hour ago

Lightfoot Proposes New, Improved — and Permanent — Outdoor Dining Program

chicagohenge 1 hour ago

Here Are the Best Times and Places to See Chicagohenge

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us