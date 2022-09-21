White Sox Farm Report: September 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 20, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Oscar Colas made his Triple-A debut, Adam Haseley tripled, and J.B Olson pitched two shutout innings.
This and more in last night’s recap!
Minor League Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (55-87)
- Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, K
- Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, K
- Adam Haseley (LF): 2-for-3, 3B, R, BB
- Carlos Perez (C): 1-for-3, BB
- J.B. Olson (SP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- 43 pitches, 24 strikes
- Lincoln Henzman (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (LOSS)
FINAL: Knights 1, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2 | Box Score
