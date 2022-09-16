White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mark Payton gained his 90th RBI of the season, Lenyn Sosa hit his seventh home run with Charlotte and Luis Mieses had multiple hits for Birmingham.
This, and more, in last night’s recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-84)
- Mark Payton (CF): 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI,
- Nick Ciuffo (C): 1-for-3, HR, RBI
- Carlos Perez (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Zach Remillard (3B): 3-for-2, 2B, 2 R, BB, K
- Davis Martin (SP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- 10 pitches, 7 strikes
- Andrew Perez (RP): 2.0 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (LOSS)
FINAL: Knights 6, Norfolk Tides 14 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)
- Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Mieses (LF): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K
- JJ Muno (RF): 2-for-3, K
- Jared Kelley (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (LOSS)
- 55 Pitches, 32 Strikes
- Emilio Vargas (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
FINAL: Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 5 | Box Score
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.
Local
Copyright RSN