White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022

By Sox on 35th

  Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Mark Payton gained his 90th RBI of the season, Lenyn Sosa hit his seventh home run with Charlotte and Luis Mieses had multiple hits for Birmingham.

This, and more, in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-84)

FINAL: Knights 6, Norfolk Tides 14 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)

FINAL: Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 5 | Box Score

