White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Mark Payton gained his 90th RBI of the season, Lenyn Sosa hit his seventh home run with Charlotte and Luis Mieses had multiple hits for Birmingham.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This, and more, in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-84)

FINAL: Knights 6, Norfolk Tides 14 | Box Score

That’s 21 for Lenyn Sosa!



The No. 4 @whitesox prospect belts a two-run homer, his seventh for @KnightsBaseball. pic.twitter.com/cjwL8FvFx3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 15, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)

FINAL: Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 5 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.