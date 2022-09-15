White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Despite losses for both minor league affiliates, it was still an eventful day down on the farm. Mark Payton hit a home run, Oscar Colas and Tyler Osik each stayed hot and contributed with a double and Matthew Thompson held his own through four innings.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All this, and more, in tonight's minor league recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-83)

FINAL: Knights 11, Tides 13 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/BlakeRuth2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlakeRuth2 with a two-run single in the 9th inning!!! #LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/TRlnDqb19D

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1570230812838166529

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-74)

FINAL: Barons 6, Trash Pandas 12 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OQNUOAinD0

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1570220842541522945
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/guhgzGZF00

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1570221441790128128
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bpYTT9rXyS

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1570222201349046273

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Local

Hispanic Heritage Month 6 mins ago

Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction

covid illinois 10 mins ago

Could Early Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Signal Even Worse Fall and Winter?

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us