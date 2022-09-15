White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Despite losses for both minor league affiliates, it was still an eventful day down on the farm. Mark Payton hit a home run, Oscar Colas and Tyler Osik each stayed hot and contributed with a double and Matthew Thompson held his own through four innings.
All this, and more, in tonight's minor league recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-83)
- Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, K
- Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, BB
- Carlos Perez (C): 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Xavier Fernandez (1B): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Zach Remillard (3B): 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB
- Tobias Myers (SP): 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- 36 Pitches, 21 Strikes
- Kade McClure (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Foster (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Knights 11, Tides 13 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-74)
- Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 2-for-4, K
- Moises Castillo (SS): 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI
- Tyler Osik (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 K
- Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K
- Matthew Thompson (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- 57 Pitches, 31 Strikes
- Yoelvin Silven (RP): 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Kohl Simas (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Barons 6, Trash Pandas 12 | Box Score
