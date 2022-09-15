White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Despite losses for both minor league affiliates, it was still an eventful day down on the farm. Mark Payton hit a home run, Oscar Colas and Tyler Osik each stayed hot and contributed with a double and Matthew Thompson held his own through four innings.

All this, and more, in tonight's minor league recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-83)

FINAL: Knights 11, Tides 13 | Box Score

PAY DAY 💰💰💰💰@MarkPayton2 with his 25th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/j5pQZ44rNo — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 14, 2022

9th inning rally time! pic.twitter.com/12WAy9EeBu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 15, 2022

https://twitter.com/BlakeRuth2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlakeRuth2 with a two-run single in the 9th inning!!! #LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/TRlnDqb19D — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-74)

FINAL: Barons 6, Trash Pandas 12 | Box Score

