Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

While Winston-Salem and Kannapolis finished their seasons recently, the Knights and Barons are still in action! Oscar Colas crushed his 21st home run, Colson Montgomery followed with one of his own, and Mark Payton gained his 86th RBI of the season.

This, and more, in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-82)

FINAL: Knights 4, Norfolk Tides 12 | Box Score

Xavier Fernández with an RBI DOUBLE! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6LSDXCV51T — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 14, 2022

🎶 M-I-C-K-E-R, H-O-M-E-R 🎶



13th 💣 of the season for Micker Adolfo! pic.twitter.com/cwpQhTbTe0 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 14, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)

FINAL: Barons 5, Rocket City Trash Pandas 2 | Box Score

Colson Montgomery staying hot with this shot out to right 🔥



Birmingham 1, Rocket City 0 | Mid 2 pic.twitter.com/AN2Yo6T26y — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 14, 2022

https://twitter.com/whitesox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whitesox prospect Oscar Colas CRUSHES his 21st homer, 14th for the @BhamBarons pic.twitter.com/OIsl1mTuiS — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

