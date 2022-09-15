White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

While Winston-Salem and Kannapolis finished their seasons recently, the Knights and Barons are still in action! Oscar Colas crushed his 21st home run, Colson Montgomery followed with one of his own, and Mark Payton gained his 86th RBI of the season. 

This, and more, in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-82)

FINAL: Knights 4, Norfolk Tides 12 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2! pic.twitter.com/470gSdKJzR

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1569849010323857408

Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)

FINAL: Barons 5, Rocket City Trash Pandas 2 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/whitesox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whitesox prospect Oscar Colas CRUSHES his 21st homer, 14th for the @BhamBarons: pic.twitter.com/OIsl1mTuiS

— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBPipeline/status/1569853945438244865
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons up 3-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RyQOr23jDA

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1569859662576754691

