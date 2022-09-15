White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
While Winston-Salem and Kannapolis finished their seasons recently, the Knights and Barons are still in action! Oscar Colas crushed his 21st home run, Colson Montgomery followed with one of his own, and Mark Payton gained his 86th RBI of the season.
This, and more, in last night’s recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (54-82)
- Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-5, R
- Craig Dedelow (1B): 1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB, K
- Xavier Fernandez (DH): 2-for-4, 2B
- Kyle Kubat (SP): 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (LOSS)
- 65 pitches, 39 strikes
- J.B. Olson (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Knights 4, Norfolk Tides 12 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (60-73)
- Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Mieses (LF): 1-for-5, RBI
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-3, HR, RBI
- Oscar Colas (RF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI
- Evan Skoug (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K
- Norge Vera (SP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
- 65 Pitches, 29 Strikes
- Garrett Davila (RP): 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Edgar Navarro (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
FINAL: Barons 5, Rocket City Trash Pandas 2 | Box Score
