White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Hunter Dollander threw six shutout innings for Winston-Salem, Raudy Read launched his first home run of the season for the Knights, and the Barons won in extra innings.

This and more on last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (50-75)

FINAL: Knights 7, Bulls 2 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/K_Train31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@K_Train31 gets an inning-ending double play!

That's 6-strong innings pitched today! ðª pic.twitter.com/qdKOhZNBSa

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1565393312642629633

Double-A Birmingham Barons (54-69)

FINAL: Barons 7, Montgomery Biscuits 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LQynBCBMgH

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565512851086770176
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons are tied at 3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dLsj8bQKVz

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565515933803847680
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons lead 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bk0rxGZIqc

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565518253530685440
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8AGOF17IHz

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565535026636328960

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-67)

FINAL: Dash 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (54-69)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Lynchburg Hillcats 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers up 1-0 early. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4jisfmZZsy

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565472422245056513
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gWfy1sZ5OX

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1565484244058705920

