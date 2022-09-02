White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Hunter Dollander threw six shutout innings for Winston-Salem, Raudy Read launched his first home run of the season for the Knights, and the Barons won in extra innings.



This and more on last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (50-75)

FINAL: Knights 7, Bulls 2 | Box Score

Tyler Neslony goes YARD!!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/mA6OcAMUa8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022





That's 6-strong innings pitched today! ðª https://twitter.com/K_Train31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@K_Train31 gets an inning-ending double play!That's 6-strong innings pitched today! ðª pic.twitter.com/qdKOhZNBSa — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

'Los is MORE! 💪



1st game back & Carlos Pérez goes YARD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AECvYeHBLk — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

Reading is fundamental! 📚



It's a 402-foot blast for Raudy Read, his first with the Knights! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mPYHI1LNNQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (54-69)

FINAL: Barons 7, Montgomery Biscuits 5 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-67)

FINAL: Dash 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (54-69)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Lynchburg Hillcats 5 | Box Score

