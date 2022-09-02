White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Hunter Dollander threw six shutout innings for Winston-Salem, Raudy Read launched his first home run of the season for the Knights, and the Barons won in extra innings.
This and more on last night’s recap.
Minor League Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (50-75)
- Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, RBI
- Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4, R, RBI, K
- Carlos Perez (C): 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Tyler Neslony (DH): 2-for-4, HR, RBI
- Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K
- Kyle Kubat (SP): 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- 80 pitches, 56 strikes
- Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Knights 7, Bulls 2 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (54-69)
- Duke Ellis (RF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, K
- Bryan Ramos (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K
- Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-6, 3 K
- Wilfred Veras (DH): 3-for-5, 2B
- Andrew Dalquist (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- 62 Pitches, 34 Strikes
- Yoelvin Silven (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
FINAL: Barons 7, Montgomery Biscuits 5 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-67)
- Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Colby Smelley (C): 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- Riley Jepson (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K
- Caberea Weaver (LF): 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Hunter Dollander (SP): 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- 75 Pitches, 57 Strikes
- Cooper Bradford (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Dash 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (54-69)
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-3, BB, K
- Brooks Baldwin (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R
- Tim Elko (1B): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, K
- Benyamin Bailey (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, K
- Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-3, BB, K
- Manuel Veloz (SP): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- 62 Pitches, 38 Strikes
- Jesus Valles (RP): 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (LOSS)
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Lynchburg Hillcats 5 | Box Score
