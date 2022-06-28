White Sox Farm Report: June 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the main White Sox affiliates were off yesterday - as they are every Monday - the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex league were in action!

Catch up with some of the youngest prospects for the White Sox with today's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-10)

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-4, 4 K

Elijah Tatis (2B): 1-for-4, K

Alejandro Mateo (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Jose Jimenez (RP): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 0, ACL Reds 8 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (10-8)

Guillermo Rodriguez (DH): 1-for-4

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-3, R, BB, K

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB, K

Jeremy Gonzalez (SP): 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Jorge Ferrer (RP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB,4 K

Edwin Peralta (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL D-Backs Blacks 11 | Box Score

