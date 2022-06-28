White Sox Farm Report: June 27, 2022

White Sox Farm Report: June 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 24, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

While the main White Sox affiliates were off yesterday - as they are every Monday - the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex league were in action!

Catch up with some of the youngest prospects for the White Sox with today's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-10)

  • Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
  • Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
  • Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-4, 4 K
  • Elijah Tatis (2B): 1-for-4, K
  • Alejandro Mateo (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
  • Jose Jimenez (RP): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 0, ACL Reds 8 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (10-8)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL D-Backs Blacks 11 | Box Score

