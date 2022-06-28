White Sox Farm Report: June 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 24, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
While the main White Sox affiliates were off yesterday - as they are every Monday - the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex league were in action!
Catch up with some of the youngest prospects for the White Sox with today's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-10)
- Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
- Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
- Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-4, 4 K
- Elijah Tatis (2B): 1-for-4, K
- Alejandro Mateo (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jose Jimenez (RP): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
FINAL: ACL White Sox 0, ACL Reds 8 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (10-8)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (DH): 1-for-4
- Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K
- Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-3, R, BB, K
- Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB, K
- Jeremy Gonzalez (SP): 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jorge Ferrer (RP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB,4 K
- Edwin Peralta (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL D-Backs Blacks 11 | Box Score
Local
Copyright RSN