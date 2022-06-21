White Sox Farm Report: June 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While most of the affiliates were off last night, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League were both in action. The big highlight: Godwin Bennett hit three home runs in the DSL White Sox' victory.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-5)

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Javier Mora (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, BB, 3 K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K

Victor Quezada (3B): 2-for-5, HR (2), RBI, 2 R, 3 K

Dylan Burns (SP): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

Yohemy Nolasco (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Jake Suddreth (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Giants Black 11 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (8-4)

Sean Burrowes (SS): 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Godwin Bennett (RF): 3-for-4, 3 HR (3), 5 RBI, 3 R, K

Juan Oviedo (DH): 2-for-4, R, BB

Ricardo Brizuela (SP): 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Daniel Gonzalez (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

Oriel Castro (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 11, DSL Padres 10 | Box Score

