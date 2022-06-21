White Sox Farm Report: June 20, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: June 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

While most of the affiliates were off last night, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League were both in action. The big highlight: Godwin Bennett hit three home runs in the DSL White Sox' victory.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on last night’s farm recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-5)

  • Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
  • Javier Mora (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
  • Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K
  • Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, BB, 3 K
  • Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K
  • Victor Quezada (3B): 2-for-5, HR (2), RBI, 2 R, 3 K
  • Dylan Burns (SP): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
  • Yohemy Nolasco (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
  • Jake Suddreth (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Giants Black 11 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (8-4)

  • Sean Burrowes (SS): 1-for-4, 2 RBI
  • Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB
  • Arxy Hernandez (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K
  • Godwin Bennett (RF): 3-for-4, 3 HR (3), 5 RBI, 3 R, K
  • Juan Oviedo (DH): 2-for-4, R, BB
  • Ricardo Brizuela (SP): 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
  • Daniel Gonzalez (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)
  • Oriel Castro (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 11, DSL Padres 10 | Box Score

Local

CTA Blue Line 1 hour ago

CTA Blue Line Train Service Restored After ‘Unauthorized Person on the Tracks'

Chicago summer 2 hours ago

First Day of Summer in Chicago Brings Near-Record Heat, Threat of Severe Weather

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us