White Sox Farm Report: June 19, 2022

The Knights won a slugfest, Bryan Ramos launched his 11th homer of the season and Colson Montgomery reached base for a 29th consecutive game!

This and more on last night’s farm recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (25-41)

FINAL: Knights 13, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 11 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (27-36)

FINAL: Barons 2, Mississippi Braves 0 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (32-31)

FINAL: Dash 5, Bowling Green Hot Rods 7 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (26-37)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-4)

NO GAME YESTERDAY

Dominican Summer League White Sox (7-4)

NO GAME YESTERDAY

