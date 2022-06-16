White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the rookie affiliates were off today, there was plenty of excitement down on the farm!

The Charlotte Knights walked it off in the 10th inning, and everyone in the Birmingham Barons lineup recorded a hit in a blowout win. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery stayed hot and led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to their fourth victory in a row.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keep reading below to get caught up in an especially exciting day for the White Sox minor league affiliates!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (24-38)

FINAL: Knights 6, Jumbo Shrimp 5 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (24-35)

FINAL: Barons 11, Braves 2 | Box Score

Local

lawndale 1 hour ago

11-Year-Old Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Lawndale

The Original Rainbow Cone 2 hours ago

The Original Rainbow Cone to Give Away Free Rainbow Cones on Father's Day

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (31-28)

FINAL: Dash 2, Hot Rods 4 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (25-34)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 8, Woodpeckers 1 | Box Score

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us