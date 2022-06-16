White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
While the rookie affiliates were off today, there was plenty of excitement down on the farm!
The Charlotte Knights walked it off in the 10th inning, and everyone in the Birmingham Barons lineup recorded a hit in a blowout win. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery stayed hot and led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to their fourth victory in a row.
Keep reading below to get caught up in an especially exciting day for the White Sox minor league affiliates!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (24-38)
- Tim Anderson (SS): 1-for-3
- Adam Haseley (CF): 2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, K
- Carlos Perez (C): 1-for-4, R, BB
- Gavin Sheets (DH): 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-4, RBI
- John Parke (SP): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- 92 pitches – 51 strikes
- Brandon Finnegan (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Knights 6, Jumbo Shrimp 5 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (24-35)
- Jose Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K
- Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, R, RBI
- Tyler Neslony (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, K
- Craig Dedelow (RF): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 K
- Raudy Read (1B): 2-for-5, 3B, R, 2 RBI, K
- Ian Dawkins (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 K
- Garrett Davila (SP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Kaleb Roper (RP): 7.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- 90 pitches – 62 strikes
FINAL: Barons 11, Braves 2 | Box Score
Local
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (31-28)
- Terrell Tatum (LF): 1-for-4, R, K
- Moises Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, RBI, K
- Oscar Colas (CF): 1-for-4, RBI
- Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, BB
- Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, R, BB
- Jason Matthews (2B): 1-for-3, 2B
- Andrew Dalquist (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- 79 pitches – 48 strikes
- Trey Jeans (RP): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Dash 2, Hot Rods 4 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (25-34)
- Wilber Sanchez (2B): 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB
- Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-5, R, K
- Benyamin Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB
- Nick Thornquist (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 3 RB, K
- Brooks Gosswein (SP): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- 76 pitches – 40 strikes
- Angel Acevedo (RP): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 8, Woodpeckers 1 | Box Score
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.