White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022

While the rookie affiliates were off today, there was plenty of excitement down on the farm!

The Charlotte Knights walked it off in the 10th inning, and everyone in the Birmingham Barons lineup recorded a hit in a blowout win. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery stayed hot and led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to their fourth victory in a row.

Keep reading below to get caught up in an especially exciting day for the White Sox minor league affiliates!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (24-38)

FINAL: Knights 6, Jumbo Shrimp 5 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (24-35)

FINAL: Barons 11, Braves 2 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (31-28)

FINAL: Dash 2, Hot Rods 4 | Box Score

Oscar Colas grounds a single through the right side to score Terrell Tatum (1B). 1-0 off the rip for the #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3nx1PYNy7S — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (25-34)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 8, Woodpeckers 1 | Box Score

Colson seems to have taken a liking to getting the suspense over with early.He doubles in the first to extend the on base streak to 26 games. Through the 7th he is 2 for 3. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Q5Sl8r3Rpa — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 16, 2022

