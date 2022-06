White Sox Farm Report: June 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made his first rehab start in Charlotte, Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 25 games, and the Barons won a 13-inning thriller on a busy night on the farm!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (23-38)

Tim Anderson (DH): 2-for-4, K First game of rehab assignment

Adam Haseley (LF): 2-for-3, RBI

Gavin Sheets (1B): 0-for-4,

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, R

Zack Remillard (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, K

JB Olson (SP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 30 pitches – 17 strikes

Steven Moyers (RP): 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Will Carter (RP): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (23-35)

FINAL/13: Birmingham Barons 9, Mississippi Braves 4 | Box Score

Curbelo doesn’t have any intention of going back down to W-S.💣 #Barons up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/y6KhWoNGjF — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (31-27)

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 10, Bowling Green Hot Rods 4 | Box Score

Bryan Ramos with HR #10 on the year ties it up at 1 for the #Dash.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aiJIfMdNXK — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (24-34)

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 1, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 0 | Box Score

Colson Montgomery keeps the streak alive at 25 with this double. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VHNirG0j0P — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

Arizona Complex League (ACL) White Sox (4-3)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Rangers 6 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (6-2)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 10 DSL D-Backs Black 14 | Box Score

