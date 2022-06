White Sox Farm Report: June 13, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the rest of the affiliates were off, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer league were back in action! Loidel Chapelli continues to impress early on, while Victor Quezada and Cabrera Weaver both homered in Arizona.

This and more on yesterday’s recap from down on the farm!

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League (ACL) White Sox (4-2)

Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 3 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 2-for-5, R, K

Cabrera Weaver (RF): 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, R, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, R

Victor Quezada (3B): 1-for-3, HR (1), 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Manuel Guariman (C): 2-for-3

Manuel Veloz (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Yohemy Nolasco (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 4, ACL Rangers 5 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (6-1)

Erick Hernandez (CF): 0-for-5, 2 K

Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, 2 R, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 4-for-5, 2B, R

Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-5, R, 3 K

Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jose Rodriguez (SP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Juan Jimenez (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL D-Backs Black 8 | Box Score

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 13, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.