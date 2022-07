White Sox Farm Report: July 7, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yasmani Grandal made his rehab start in Birmingham, Duke Ellis stole his 34th base of the year, Colson Montgomery had the day off and Wilfred Veras continues to hit bombs.

This and more on last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (30-50)

POSTPONED- RAIN

Charlotte #Knights were postponed. They are scheduled for two tomorrow. First game at 5:05. Throwback to a Micker moonshot because his swing is poetry. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YBJxAl7i4h — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (35-42)

Yasmani Grandal (DH): 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

D.J. Burt (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB

Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-3, BB

Yoelqui Cespedes (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, BB

JJ Muno (LF): 0-for-3, R, BB, K

Jason Bilous (SP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K 56 Pitches, 26 Strikes

Sammy Peralta (RP): 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

FINAL: Barons 2, Tennessee Smokies 7 | Box Score

Yasmani Grandal K’s in the first AB of his rehab.Interesting tidbit from @CurtBloom4 from Yaz. Apparently there was a nerve issue in his back that led to a hamstring.#Barons #KneeBoneConnectedToTheThighBone #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (40-38)

Duke Ellis (LF): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB

Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-4

Oscar Colas (CF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Tyler Osik (DH): 1-for-3, RBI

Matthew Thompson (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K 72 Pitches, 39 Strikes

Luis Amaya (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

FINAL: Dash 1, Wilmington Blue Rocks 8 | Box Score

To whom it may concern: Colson Montgomery has the night off. 🔨 #Dash #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

If you like stolen bases, and you haven’t met The Duke, let me introduce you.Duke Ellis with stolen base #34 on the year. They know as soon as he gets on he’s gone, and they can’t do anything about it. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qPWzrtSX57 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Tyler Osik is batting 2nd tonight. 2 batters in, it’s tied at 1. Duke Ellis scores from second on a line shot from TO. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0saT9V7AMH — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (34-44)

Wilbur Sanchez (SS): 0-for-4, 2 K

Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-4, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, K

D.J. Gladney (RF): 2-for-4, 3B, R

Logan Glass (CF): 1-for-2, 2 RBI, R, K

Cabrera Weaver (LF): 1-for-3, HR (3), RBI, R, BB, K

Hunter Dollander (SP): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) 87 Pitches, 63 Strikes

Angel Acevedo (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 5, Carolina Mudcats 3 | Box Score

Wilfred Veras brings in Wes Kath with a 💣 to CF. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Aw2Y3hi51D — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Colby Smelley singles up the middle and it’s misplayed in CF.Caberea Weaver comes in from 2B.#Ballers tied at 3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/zygZURyUE5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2022

Logan Glass comes back from Charlotte, and thinks he owns the place now. Another long blast for Glass brings in Gladney (3B). #Ballers up 5-3. #BeachBall #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Cdk8GjsG44 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-13)

Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Javier Mora (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, K

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 0-for-3

Dario Borrero (1B): 2-for-3

Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-3

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K

Dylan Burns (SP): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Anderson Comas (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Mariners 6 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (12-11)

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 0-for-3, K

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, 2 K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-3

Godwin Bennett (RF): 2-for-3, HR, RBI

Ryan Burrowes (SS): 0-for-2, BB, K

Carlos Jimenez (DH): 2-for-3

Ronny Robles (SP): 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K

Ricardo Gomez (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 1, DSL D-backs Black 5 | Box Score

