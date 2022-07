White Sox Farm Report: July 6, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Haseley homered upon his return to Charlotte, Tyler Osik launched a homer of his own in Winston-Salem, Davis Martin turned in four quality innings, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 42 games.

This and more on last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (30-50)

Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-3, HR (9), 2 RBI, R, BB, K

Micker Adolfo (DH): 1-for-4, RBI, R, 2 K

Zach Remillard (SS): 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, 2 K

Davis Martin (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K 83 Pitches, 52 Strikes

Dan Winkler (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Hunter Schryver (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Lincoln Henzman (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Knights 4, Gwinnett Stripers 2 | Box Score

Welcome back, Adam!



It's a two-run Adam 💣 by Adam Haseley! pic.twitter.com/C38Ro52o1z — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 7, 2022

RBI TRIPLE!!!



Zach Remillard gives us a 2-0 lead in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/UKUEzN3dNt — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 7, 2022

RBI single for Micker Adolfo and the lead is OURS! pic.twitter.com/RDAxQWDfsv — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 7, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (35-42)

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 0-for-4

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 3B, K

Alex Destino (1B): 1-for-2, BB, K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, 2B

Emilio Vargas (SP): 7.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K 87 Pitches, 63 Strikes

Theo Denlinger (RP): 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Yoelvin Silven (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Barons 0, Tennessee Smokies 8 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (40-37)

Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-5, R, 2 K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-3, RBI, BB

Oscar Colas (CF): 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R

Tyler Osik (DH): 1-for-4, HR (6), 3 RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Chase Solesky (SP): 5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K 81 Pitches, 53 Strikes

Chase Plymell (RP): 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Vince Vannelle (RP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Dash 5, Wilmington Blue Rocks 7 | Box Score

Streak is at 42.The Holland 🔨 , hustles to get this ruled a single as the SS had no play.#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8vfy9qtuwa — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

SAFE! 🙌 And the Hogs tie it up in the 5th!



Blue Rocks 5 | Warthogs 5 pic.twitter.com/Ejgy39PMqN — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 7, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (33-44)

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, R, K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR (12), RBI, R, K

D.J. Gladney (1B): 1-for-3, RBI, R< BB, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Logan Glass (CF): 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI, R, K

Cabrera Weaver (RF): 1-for-3, HR (3), RBI, R, BB, K

Tommy Sommer (SP): 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) 82 Pitches, 58 Strikes

Bowen Plagge (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 6, Carolina Mudcats 1 | Box Score

Wilfred Veras with a 💣 (12).#Ballers go on to win 6-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vitGAeiSIn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Logan Glass back with the #Ballers crushes this pitch 427’ off the Boomer Bounce House in CF. Kanny up 4-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NzeCh5G66a — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Caberea Weaver on the next pitch goes back 2 back with Glass.5-0 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YzjmAVtjQy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Samil Polanco doubles to the wall in RF.Smelley and Gladney score. #Ballers up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZFKAJIDziI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

DJ Gladney doubles off the wall.Kath comes in to score. #Ballers up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/BnE9OWvown — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 7, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-12)

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Dominican Summer League White Sox (12-10)

NO GAME SCHEDULED



