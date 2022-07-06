White Sox Farm Report: July 5, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 5, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

The White Sox' main four affiliates were off yesterday, but both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games! Some of the standouts included Erick Hernandez, Loidel Chapelli, Godwin Bennett, and others.

This and more in our recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-12)

Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-5, 4 K

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-5, HR (2), RBI, 2 R, 3 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, R

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 2-for-5, R, 2 K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, R, K

Victor Quezada (3B): 1-for-4, BB, 3 K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, HR (3), RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Jeremiah Burke (SP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Erick Bello (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Jose Rodulfo (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Mariners 5 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (12-10)

Arxy Hernandez (SS): 0-for-2, RBI, R, BB, K

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, BB, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-5, HR (5), 3 RBI, R, 2 K

Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-4, HR (5), RBI, R, BB, 3 K

Ryan Burrowes (DH): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, K

Juan Jimenez (SP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Frankeli Arias (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Jorge Ferrer (RP): 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Jose Rodriguez (RP): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 10, DSL Orioles Black 8 | Box Score

