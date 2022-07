White Sox Farm Report: July 4, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

On the Fourth of July, Colby Smelley brought the fireworks in Kannapolis! Elsewhere, Loidel Chapelli continues to be a force, Cristian Mena looked great on the mound, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 41 games.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (29-50)

FINAL: Knights 3, Gwinnett Stripers 6 | Box Score

We scored ✌️ runs in the 1st inning on this play! pic.twitter.com/I9s4M6Djxu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 4, 2022

Eloy goes 2-4 with 2 singles.He brought in 2 runs in the first on an error.#Knights lose 6-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ckQFqfKEcr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (35-41)

FINAL: Barons 5, Tennessee Smokies 9 | Box Score

Popeye singles and Burt scores the final run of the game. #Barons lose 9-5. Jose Rodriguez has brought his slash line up to .277/.320/.351 which is huge considering his start to the year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ApTIIMZVOR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2022

Moises Castillo singles up the middle to bring home Neslony. #Barons trail 3-2. Since being called up to B-Ham 9 games ago, Moises is slashing .324/.390/.405 w/ 12H and 8 RBI. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3lOHFvYEyu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (40-36)

FINAL: Dash 5, Wilmington Blue Rocks 1| Box Score

Dash add another!



Blue Rocks 1 | Dash 3 pic.twitter.com/UTyp48xcRI — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 5, 2022

A sliding triple by @DukeE11is to start the game! pic.twitter.com/QwqnhY4koq — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 4, 2022

Colson Montgomery extends his on base streak to 41 with a 3rd inning BB. He went 2-3 with a RBI and he’s slashing .394/.487/.636 with W-S. His lone blemish a fielders choice that produces a run as the Duke scores. #Dash win 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qT5sFTPmBx — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (32-44)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Carolina Mudcats 4 | Box Score

Wes Kath singles but is gunned at 2B. Wilber Sanchez scores. #Ballers lose 4-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5pm4aQbtGe — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 5, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (9-12)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 8, ACL Cubs 2 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (11-10)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL Brewers (II) 6 | Box Score

