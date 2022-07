White Sox Farm Report: July 28, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 28, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Luis Robert began his rehab assignment with Charlotte, the Dash won in extra innings, and the Cannon Ballers walked it off in the 11th inning.



This and more can be found below in last night’s recap!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (34-62)

FINAL: Knights 1, Sounds 3 | Box Score

Good sign for Luis Robert. He’s starting a rehab assignment tonight for Triple-A Charlotte. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights tie it up at 1 on this fielders choice for Carlos Perez hustling down the line. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Nf47tvqDBp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (44-49)

Moises Castillo (SS): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB

Oscar Colas (CF): 0-for-4, 2 R, BB

Yoelqui Cespedes (RF): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Alex Destino (DH): 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, R, BB, K

JJ Muno (3B): 2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R

Jason Bilous (SP): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K 79 Pitches, 50 Strikes

Sammy Peralta (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Barons 7, Smokies 1 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (45-48)

FINAL: Dash 7, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash are tied through 1. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (43-50)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 5, Columbia Fireflies 4 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers walk it off 5-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nci8XeMBuI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Arizona Complex League White Sox (14-21)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 0, ACL Mariners 11 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (20-19)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 12, DSL Padres 11 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.