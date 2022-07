White Sox Farm Report: July 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a busy day down on the farm. Oscar Colas continued to torment Double-A pitching with two more home runs, Carlos Perez and Yolbert Sanchez carried the Knights' offense in a loss, and DSL pitcher Gabriel Rodriguez pitched a one-hit gem.

All this and more in today's minor league recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (34-61)

Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI

Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Carlos Perez (C): 1-for14, HR, 2 RBI, K

Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K

Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-4, R, 2 K

J.B. Olson (SP): 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K 30 Pitches, 20 Strikes

Anderson Severino (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Knights 5, Sounds 12 | Box Score

Carlos Pérez goes YARD with his team-high 15th 💣 of the season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hfh29WfSOV — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights on the board with HR #3, and they trail 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/UEWpPnhI1X — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (43-49)

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Oscar Colas (RF): 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Yoelqui Cespedes (CF): 1-for-5, R, 2 K

Craig Dedelow (1B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-4, R, K

Garrett Davila (SP): 5.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K 72 Pitches, 54 Strikes

Taylor Broadway (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Barons 8, Smokies 3 | Box Score

OSCAR 🔥 COLAS 🔥



Colas now has five home runs in eight appearances and his second multi-home run night in a week 😵



Birmingham 6, Tennessee 2 | Mid 5 pic.twitter.com/2NnbwyeAP1 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons this year.He leads the league with 35 SB’s and his glove work has made big strides this year.Keep your 👀 on him folks. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KWv7L8QJ3b — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons up 4-2 headed to the B4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/C5wmhOl4a6 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (44-48)

Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, B, 2 K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-4, BB

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-3, R, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Jason Matthews (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, K

Luke Shilling (SP): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 B, 1 K 27 Pitches, 13 Strikes

Luis Moncada (RP): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Dash 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 19 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash as they lose 19-5. The bullpen had a rough day. 4/6 pitchers gave up crooked numbers. Luis Moncada and (2-way threat?) Tyler Osik both kept the Hoppers off the board. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (42-50)

Brandon Bossard (SS): 2-for-4, R

Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-3, BB, K

DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 3B

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Kohl Simas (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K 35 Pitches, 23 Strikes

Jonah Scolaro (RP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Columbia Fireflies 8 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers would end up losing 8-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0aoJTe9SD2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Arizona Complex League White Sox (14-21)

No ACL games scheduled

Dominican Summer League White Sox (19-19)

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-2, 2B

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-2, 3B, RBI, BB

Godwin Bennett (DH): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R

Arnold Prado (RF): 1-for-2, RBI, BB

Edwin Ramos (C): 2-for-3, RBI, K

Gabriel Rodriguez (SP): 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL Blue Jays 0 | Box Score

