Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

The Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League were the only leagues in action yesterday. However, starting on Friday, there is a full slate of Minor League Baseball on the docket!

Chase Krogman and Anthony Espinoza were two of the key performers in the ACL yesterday. Plus, information came out regarding what would happen next for each of the White Sox' 20 draft picks from this year.

This and more in yesterday's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-19)

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Dario Borrero (1B): 2-for-4

Chase Krogman (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R, 2 K

Dylan Burns (SP): 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Homer Cruz (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Axel Acevedo (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Royals 9 | Box Score

White Sox draftees begin heading to Birmingham tomorrow for minicamp. Activities include physicals, assessments, stretching programs, team meetings and fundamentals. Upon completion they will be assigned to their respective minor league affiliates. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) July 21, 2022

Both have the potential to contribute to the big club this season. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) July 22, 2022

Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)

SUSPENDED IN TOP 2ND (LOSING 1-0)



