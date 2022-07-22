White Sox Farm Report: July 21, 2022

The Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League were the only leagues in action yesterday. However, starting on Friday, there is a full slate of Minor League Baseball on the docket!

Chase Krogman and Anthony Espinoza were two of the key performers in the ACL yesterday. Plus, information came out regarding what would happen next for each of the White Sox' 20 draft picks from this year.

This and more in yesterday's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-19)

  • Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K
  • Dario Borrero (1B): 2-for-4
  • Chase Krogman (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
  • Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R, 2 K
  • Dylan Burns (SP): 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
  • Homer Cruz (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
  • Axel Acevedo (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Royals 9 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)

  • SUSPENDED IN TOP 2ND (LOSING 1-0)
     

