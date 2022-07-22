White Sox Farm Report: July 21, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League were the only leagues in action yesterday. However, starting on Friday, there is a full slate of Minor League Baseball on the docket!
Chase Krogman and Anthony Espinoza were two of the key performers in the ACL yesterday. Plus, information came out regarding what would happen next for each of the White Sox' 20 draft picks from this year.
This and more in yesterday's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-19)
- Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K
- Dario Borrero (1B): 2-for-4
- Chase Krogman (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R, 2 K
- Dylan Burns (SP): 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Homer Cruz (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Axel Acevedo (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Royals 9 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)
- SUSPENDED IN TOP 2ND (LOSING 1-0)
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.
Local
Copyright RSN