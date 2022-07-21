White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

The Dominican Summer League remains in action while the rest of the minor league teams are off until Friday. Ryan Burrowes homered and Loidel Chapelli tripled on a line drive to center field.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more in last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)

Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, K

Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, R

Ryan Burrowes (DH): 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, R

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3, R, 2 K

Jose Mendoza (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB,4 K

Ronny Robles (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 7, Twins 11 | Box Score



Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.