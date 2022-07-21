White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th 

The Dominican Summer League remains in action while the rest of the minor league teams are off until Friday. Ryan Burrowes homered and Loidel Chapelli tripled on a line drive to center field. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more in last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)

  • Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, K
  • Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, R 
  • Ryan Burrowes (DH): 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, K
  • Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, R 
  • Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3, R, 2 K
  • Jose Mendoza (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB,4 K
  • Ronny Robles (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K 

FINAL: DSL White Sox 7, Twins 11 | Box Score
 

Local

Illinois Secretary of State 27 mins ago

Illinois Secretary of State Extends Driver's License, ID Card Expiration Date Once More

Pilsen 1 hour ago

2 Shot After ‘Exchange of Gunfire' With Chicago Officers During Stop in Pilsen: CPD

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us