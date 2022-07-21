White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 20, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The Dominican Summer League remains in action while the rest of the minor league teams are off until Friday. Ryan Burrowes homered and Loidel Chapelli tripled on a line drive to center field.
This and more in last night’s recap.
Dominican Summer League White Sox (16-18)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, K
- Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, R
- Ryan Burrowes (DH): 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, K
- Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, R
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3, R, 2 K
- Jose Mendoza (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB,4 K
- Ronny Robles (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
FINAL: DSL White Sox 7, Twins 11 | Box Score
