White Sox Farm Report: July 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Yasmani Grandal homered down in Charlotte, Norge Vera made a start down in Low-A Kannapolis, Yoelquis Cespedes reached double-digit homers in Birmingham, and Erick Hernandez and Loidel Chapelli both had two-hit nights!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (33-55)

FINAL: Knights 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7 | Box Score

Remillard with a single and gets thrown out twice at 2nd, but Neslony scores to make the score 5-2, #Knights trailing. They would end up losing 7-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ayLkdjbiKz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 16, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (40-45)

FINAL: Barons 3, Montgomery Biscuits 8 | Box Score

Watch it fly, Yoelqui 👀



No. 4 @whitesox prospect Yoelqui Céspedes launches his 10th homer for the @BhamBarons! pic.twitter.com/PDDyQb4Sho — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 16, 2022

Yoelqui with a high chopper, and that dude can flat out run. Safe, infield single RBI as Castillo scores. #Barons lose 8-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PnnwkfIUJc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 16, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (43-42)

FINAL: Dash 8, Asheville Tourists 14 | Box Score

High-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-47)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 0, Salem Red Sox 5 | Box Score

Norge Vera started tonight for the #Ballers.2 R’s on 3.1 IP, w/ 4BB’s. 33 of 61 for strikes.He had rough command in the 2nd inning, walking 3 and a few WP’s. He does strike out 7 though. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E3vEPKTlfW — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 16, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-17)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 2, ACL Royals 9 | Box Score

Want to make sure I highlight some of our #ACL players as well. This is Layant Tapia, SS, hitting his 4th HR of the year.This is a big time swing on a tough pitch for a player his age! Gives me some @AROD vibes in this clip… @whitesox @dailywhitesox @FutureSox pic.twitter.com/3GxmPTo1LP — Andy Barkett (@abarkett17) July 15, 2022

Dominican Summer League White Sox (15-15)

FINAL/7: DSL White Sox 1, DSL Padres 3 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.