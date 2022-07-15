White Sox Farm Report: July 14, 2022

By Sox on 35th

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th

Yasmani Grandal had a two-hit night in Charlotte, the Barons walked it off in the ninth inning, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 48.

This and more in last night’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (33-54)

  • Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, K 
  • Yasmani Grandal (DH): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB, 
  • Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-4, 2B
  • Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, 2 K
  • Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 0-for-4, R 
  • Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-3, K
  • John Parke (SP): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB,  K
    • 89 Pitches, 52 Strikes
  • Zach Muckenhirn (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Knights 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (40-44)

  • Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
  • Jose Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, RBI, R
  • Oscar Colas (CF): 1-for-4, RBI
  • Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, R
  • JJ Muno (3B): 4-for-4, 2 RBI, R
  • Jason Bilous (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K 
    • 95 Pitches, 62 Strikes
  • Brian Glowicki (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

FINAL: Barons 5, Montgomery Biscuits 4 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (43-41)

  • Alsander Womack (DH): 2-for-5, K
  • Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, 2 K
  • Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-4
  • Bryan Ramos (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K
  • Jason Matthews (RF): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K
  • Brandon Bossard (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 
  • Cabrera Weaver (CF): 1-for-4, HR
  • Andrew Dalquist (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K 
    • 75 Pitches, 48 Strikes
  • Chase Plymell (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 4, Asheville Tourists 5 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-46)

  • Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, 2B, 2 K
  • D.J. Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
  • Victor Torres (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, K 
  • Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-2, RBI, BB, K 
  • Tommy Sommer (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
    • 77 Pitches, 47 Strikes
  • Bowen Plagge (RP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Salem Red Sox 3 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-13)

  • Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K
  • Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, BB
  • Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, BB
  • Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-5, RBI, R, K
  • Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, K
  • Victor Quezada (DH): 0-for-2
  • Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-5, 2 R
  • Jose Jimenez (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
  • Erick Bello (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Rangers 6 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (14-14)

  • Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K 
  • Erick Hernandez (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K
  • Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-2, BB, K 
  • Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
  • Randel Mondesi (LF): 1-for-3, R
  • Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3
  • Ronny Robles (SP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
  • Edwin Peralta (RP): 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL D-backs Red 11 | Box Score

