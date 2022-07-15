White Sox Farm Report: July 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Yasmani Grandal had a two-hit night in Charlotte, the Barons walked it off in the ninth inning, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 48.
This and more in last night’s recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (33-54)
- Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, K
- Yasmani Grandal (DH): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB,
- Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-4, 2B
- Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, 2 K
- Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 0-for-4, R
- Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-3, K
- John Parke (SP): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, K
- 89 Pitches, 52 Strikes
- Zach Muckenhirn (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
FINAL: Knights 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (40-44)
- Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Jose Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, RBI, R
- Oscar Colas (CF): 1-for-4, RBI
- Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, R
- JJ Muno (3B): 4-for-4, 2 RBI, R
- Jason Bilous (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- 95 Pitches, 62 Strikes
- Brian Glowicki (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
FINAL: Barons 5, Montgomery Biscuits 4 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (43-41)
- Alsander Womack (DH): 2-for-5, K
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, 2 K
- Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-4
- Bryan Ramos (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K
- Jason Matthews (RF): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K
- Brandon Bossard (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI,
- Cabrera Weaver (CF): 1-for-4, HR
- Andrew Dalquist (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- 75 Pitches, 48 Strikes
- Chase Plymell (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Dash 4, Asheville Tourists 5 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-46)
- Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, 2B, 2 K
- D.J. Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Victor Torres (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, K
- Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-2, RBI, BB, K
- Tommy Sommer (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- 77 Pitches, 47 Strikes
- Bowen Plagge (RP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Salem Red Sox 3 | Box Score
Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-13)
- Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K
- Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, BB
- Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, BB
- Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-5, RBI, R, K
- Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, K
- Victor Quezada (DH): 0-for-2
- Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-5, 2 R
- Jose Jimenez (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Erick Bello (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Rangers 6 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (14-14)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- Erick Hernandez (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K
- Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-2, BB, K
- Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
- Randel Mondesi (LF): 1-for-3, R
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3
- Ronny Robles (SP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- Edwin Peralta (RP): 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL D-backs Red 11 | Box Score
