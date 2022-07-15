White Sox Farm Report: July 14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yasmani Grandal had a two-hit night in Charlotte, the Barons walked it off in the ninth inning, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 48.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (33-54)

Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, K

Yasmani Grandal (DH): 2-for-3, R, 2 BB,

Micker Adolfo (RF): 2-for-4, 2B

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-5, 2 K

Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 0-for-4, R

Tyler Neslony (RF): 1-for-3, K

John Parke (SP): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, K 89 Pitches, 52 Strikes

Zach Muckenhirn (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Knights 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (40-44)

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-5, RBI, R

Oscar Colas (CF): 1-for-4, RBI

Raudy Read (1B): 1-for-4, R

JJ Muno (3B): 4-for-4, 2 RBI, R

Jason Bilous (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K 95 Pitches, 62 Strikes

Brian Glowicki (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

FINAL: Barons 5, Montgomery Biscuits 4 | Box Score

Check out this huge Jose Rodriguez walk off single up the middle to score JJ Muno for the #Barons, 5-4. #Bruh #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GY0NhpBhKM — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 15, 2022

Great night for JJ Muno tonight.4-4, drove in 2, and scored the game winner.#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kUOCfxHWxR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 15, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (43-41)

Alsander Womack (DH): 2-for-5, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, 2 K

Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-4

Bryan Ramos (3B): 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Jason Matthews (RF): 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K

Brandon Bossard (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI,

Cabrera Weaver (CF): 1-for-4, HR

Andrew Dalquist (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K 75 Pitches, 48 Strikes

Chase Plymell (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 4, Asheville Tourists 5 | Box Score

48 games for Colson. 7th inning single keeps the tally going. #Dash #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 15, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-46)

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, 2B, 2 K

D.J. Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-3, 2B, R, K

Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-2, RBI, BB, K

Tommy Sommer (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 77 Pitches, 47 Strikes

Bowen Plagge (RP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Salem Red Sox 3 | Box Score

DJ Gladney with a RBI double bringing in Atwood. #Ballers up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kqFfNicG2Q — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (10-13)

Cameron Butler (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, BB

Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, BB

Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-5, RBI, R, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-5, K

Victor Quezada (DH): 0-for-2

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-5, 2 R

Jose Jimenez (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Erick Bello (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Rangers 6 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (14-14)

Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

Erick Hernandez (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-2, BB, K

Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Randel Mondesi (LF): 1-for-3, R

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 0-for-3

Ronny Robles (SP): 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Edwin Peralta (RP): 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL D-backs Red 11 | Box Score

