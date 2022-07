White Sox Farm Report: July 13, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oscar Colas had a three-hit night in Birmingham, Wes Kath had three hits in two games, Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak and Brooks Gosswein looked great in Kannapolis!

This and more in last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (33-53)

FINAL: Knights 3, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 1 | Box Score

Whatta way to win it!!!! @MarkPayton2 with the catch to end the game!!!!👏#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/6gsmviSPRM — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 14, 2022

The lead is OURS!!! @MarkPayton2 with an RBI SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/Nib21uHa5O — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 14, 2022

Another game, another RBI by Adam Haseley! 💪 pic.twitter.com/CVMyifUxMp — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 14, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (39-44)

FINAL: Barons 4, Montgomery Biscuits 11 | Box Score

Oscar Colas with a liner to make it his first AA 3 hit night.He brings in DJ Burt. #Barons trail 11-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JBSWEWgX6l — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Jose Rodriguez singles through the left side of the infield to bring in Skoug. #Barons trail 11-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LdOdDjWQGp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Oscar Colas with a first inning double down the RF line. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/HKSo7SakCw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (43-40)

FINAL: Dash 8, Asheville Tourists 3 | Box Score

With a first inning walk tonight for high Class A Winston-Salem, No. 1 White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery has reached base safely in 47 straight games. Staggering streak for the 20-year-old shortstop. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) July 13, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (38-45)

Completion of 7/12 Suspended Game

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Salem Red Sox 3 | Box Score

Regularly Scheduled 7/13 Game

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB

Wilfred Veras (1B): 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 R

Andy Atwood (2B): 2-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB

Samil Polanco (DH): 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, R, K

Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, HR (5), 3 RBI, R

Brooks Gosswein (SP): 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 85 Pitches, 56 Strikes

Rigo Fernandez (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL/7: Cannon Ballers 11, Salem Red Sox 2 | Box Score

Wes Kath with a deep double off the top of the wall in RCF.Misael Gonzalez scores from first. #Ballers win 11-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GTRQwK3kiP — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Victor Torres with a 💣, his 5th on the year. #Ballers up 10-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sFshfCl1Kg — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Samil Polanco gets one over the LF’er for a double. Veras scores. #Ballers up 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kjbFps9oAi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Wilfred Veras with another single, this time to CF. Sanchez and Kath score. #Ballers up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/n1J1krLrzm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 14, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-15)

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Two interesting bullpen arms are working their way back toward full season assignments. Lane Ramsey and Luke Shilling both pitched for the Sox Arizona Complex League Affiliate last night. Look for them to begin full season rehab assignments after the all star break. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) July 13, 2022

Dominican Summer League White Sox (14-13)

NO GAME SCHEDULED

