Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 12, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

Oscar Colas and Tyler Neslony made their AA and AAA debuts, the Barons walked it off, and Yasmani Grandal continued his rehab in Charlotte!

This and more in last night’s farm recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (32-53)

FINAL: Knights 5, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2 | Box Score

Adam 💣



Adam Haseley launched a three-run homer in the 1st inning! #LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/3eoATRtZls — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 13, 2022

ROSTER MOVE: OF Tyler Neslony has been promoted tothe Knights today from @BhamBarons! Welcome aboard, Tyler!



Southern Intrigue Photography pic.twitter.com/9bJeE3xJth — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 12, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (39-43)

FINAL: Barons 5, Montgomery Biscuits 4 | Box Score

Craig Dedelow smokes a liner over the LF’ers head to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th for the #Barons, and gets a big shower.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pl3I3DODQr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 13, 2022

Yoelqui Cespedes loves a pitch mid shin.He takes this one off the RF wall. Colas scores. #Barons up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8bR74zgPog — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 13, 2022

Oscar Colas first ab for the #Barons is an infield single.Popeye comes in to score on the throwing error. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/TXJHM7A1YK — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 13, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (42-40)

FINAL: Dash 7, Asheville Tourists 13 | Box Score

Colson Montgomery 46 game on base streak.HR for the #Dash.No video because @GoTourists don’t have cameras in 2022. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 12, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (37-44)

GAME SUSPENDED (Cannon Ballers Trailing 3-1)

ROSTER MOVE:



🔹 OF Caberea Weaver has been promoted to the @WSDashBaseball pic.twitter.com/Ez84X2cHZs — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 12, 2022

Wes Kath really does have a beautiful swing.Thanks for the multiple angles of this double. #Ballers #WhiteSox #VideoEditing pic.twitter.com/B6L3beyJVb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 13, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-15)

Cameron Butler (CF): 1-for-5, R, 3 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 2-for-4, HR (4), RBI, 2 R, BB, K

Luis Pineda (DH): 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Elijah Tatis (RF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, BB, K

Dylan Burns (SP): 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Luke Shilling (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Lane Ramsey (RP): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 4, ACL Rangers 10 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (14-13)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL Reds 0 | Box Score

