Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: July 11, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

While the White Sox' main affiliates had the day off, both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games yesterday! Some standouts included Alvaro Aguero, Loidel Chapelli, Luis Pineda, Manuel Veloz, and others!

This and more on our weekend recap!

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-14)

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, HR (5), 2 RBI, R

Chase Krogman (RF): 0-for-1, R, 3 BB

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, R

Victor Quezada (3B): 2-for-4, 2 K

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 2-for-4, 2 HR (5), 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Manuel Veloz (SP): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Erick Bello (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Padres 0 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (13-13)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 9, DSL Cubs Blue 8 | Box Score

