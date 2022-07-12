White Sox Farm Report: July 11, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
While the White Sox' main affiliates had the day off, both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games yesterday! Some standouts included Alvaro Aguero, Loidel Chapelli, Luis Pineda, Manuel Veloz, and others!
This and more on our weekend recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Arizona Complex League White Sox (12-14)
- Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K
- Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, HR (5), 2 RBI, R
- Chase Krogman (RF): 0-for-1, R, 3 BB
- Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, R
- Victor Quezada (3B): 2-for-4, 2 K
- Alvaro Aguero (CF): 2-for-4, 2 HR (5), 2 RBI, 2 R, K
- Manuel Veloz (SP): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Erick Bello (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Padres 0 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (13-13)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K
- Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K
- Ryan Burrowes (2B): 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB
- Loidel Chapelli (DH): 3-for-4, HR (6), 3 RBI, 2 R, BB
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, R
- Arnold Prado (RF): 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R, K
- Jeremy Gonzalez (SP): 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- Jose Mendoza (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
FINAL: DSL White Sox 9, DSL Cubs Blue 8 | Box Score
