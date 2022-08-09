White Sox Farm Report: August 8, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 8, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
While the White Sox' main affiliates were off last night, both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games!
The ACL walk-off win was led by multi-hit nights from Jordan Sprinkle and Luis Pineda, while the DSL used some power from Godwin Bennett and Ronny Hernandez to get the job done. Loidel Chapelli also had a three-hit game.
This and more on last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Arizona Complex League White Sox (20-24)
- Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-5, R, 2 K
- 2022 12th Round Pick
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, K
- 2022 4th Round Pick
- Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, BB
- Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-4, 2 K
- 2022 11th Round Pick
- Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, 2B
- Christian Edwards (SP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Erick Bello (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Oriel Castro (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
FINAL: ACL White Sox 5, ACL Mariners 4 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (24-23)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (DH): 1-for-4, RBI, R
- Ryan Burrowes (SS): 1-for-4, 2 R
- Loidel Chapelli (2B): 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R
- Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-3, HR (9), 4 RBI, R
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, K
- Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-3, HR (5), RBI, R
- Ronny Robles (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Halan Dishmey (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Ricardo Gomez (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
FINAL: DSL White Sox 8, DSL Blue Jays 7 | Box Score
