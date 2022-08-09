White Sox Farm Report: August 8, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 8, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

While the White Sox' main affiliates were off last night, both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games!

The ACL walk-off win was led by multi-hit nights from Jordan Sprinkle and Luis Pineda, while the DSL used some power from Godwin Bennett and Ronny Hernandez to get the job done. Loidel Chapelli also had a three-hit game.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (20-24)

Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-5, R, 2 K 2022 12th Round Pick

Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 2-for-4, 2 R, BB, K 2022 4th Round Pick

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, BB

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-4, 2 K 2022 11th Round Pick

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, 2B

Christian Edwards (SP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Erick Bello (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Oriel Castro (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 5, ACL Mariners 4 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (24-23)

Guillermo Rodriguez (DH): 1-for-4, RBI, R

Ryan Burrowes (SS): 1-for-4, 2 R

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R

Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-3, HR (9), 4 RBI, R

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-3, HR (5), RBI, R

Ronny Robles (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Halan Dishmey (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Ricardo Gomez (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 8, DSL Blue Jays 7 | Box Score

