By Sox on 35th

  Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 8, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

While the White Sox' main affiliates were off last night, both the ACL and DSL White Sox won their games!

The ACL walk-off win was led by multi-hit nights from Jordan Sprinkle and Luis Pineda, while the DSL used some power from Godwin Bennett and Ronny Hernandez to get the job done. Loidel Chapelli also had a three-hit game.

This and more on last night's recap.

Arizona Complex League White Sox (20-24)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 5, ACL Mariners 4 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (24-23)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 8, DSL Blue Jays 7 | Box Score

