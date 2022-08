White Sox Farm Report: August 4, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 4, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Jose Rodriguez and Oscar Colas both homered, Jacob Burke launched his first professional home run, Romy Gonzalez is hitting well in his rehab assignment, and the Barons had a true "walk"-off winner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (37-64)

POSTPONED (WEATHER)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (46-53)

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4, HR (4), RBI, R, BB

Craig Dedelow (LF): 1-for-5, HR (20), RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-4, HR (6), RBI, 2 R, BB

Moises Castillo (SS): 0-for-3, RBI, BB

Evan Skoug (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Sean Burke (SP): 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K 72 Pitches, 46 Strikes

Theo Denlinger (RP): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Yoelvin Silven (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

FINAL/11: Barons 6, Chattanooga Lookouts 5 | Box Score

Oscar Colas with HR #6 in 14 games with the #Barons. This puts them up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IEmQJlrI1B — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 5, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (48-51)

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-1, 2 BB, K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3, HR (9), RBI, R, K

Jason Matthews (3B): 1-for-3, K

Andrew Dalquist (SP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K 57 Pitches, 37 Strikes

Luis Amaya (RP): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Dash 1, Brooklyn Cyclones 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash on the board. They now trail 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3VBACRFGk — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (45-54)

Andy Atwood (2B): 1-for-3, HR (5), 2 RBI, R, 2 BB

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-5, 4 K

Benyamin Bailey (LF): 2-for-4, HR (4), RBI, R, K

Nick Thornquist (C): 1-for-1, HR (3), RBI, R, 3 BB

Noah Owen (SP): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K 84 Pitches, 56 Strikes

Angel Acevedo (RP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 4, Carolina Mudcats 7 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers on the board. They trail 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IEU9wpQTa7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Arizona Complex League White Sox (18-23)

Brooks Baldwin (2B): 2-for-5, RBI, 2 K 2022 12th Round Draft Pick

Romy Gonzalez (2B): 2-for-4, HR (2), 2 RBI, R On Rehab Assignment

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R, BB, 2 K 2022 11th Round Draft Pick

Jordan Sprinkle (DH): 2-for-3, R, BB 2022 4th Round Draft Pick

Victor Quezada (3B): 1-for-4, RBI

Yohemy Nolasco (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Christian Edwards (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Emerson Talavera (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 4, ACL Royals 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhiteSox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhiteSox OF prospect Jacob Burke hits his first pro-ball home run!! @FutureSox pic.twitter.com/Na7uE8gxOS — Prospects Worldwide (@ProspectsWorldW)

Dominican Summer League White Sox (22-23)

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 0-for-2, R, BB, K

Arnold Prado (RF): 1-for-1, 2 BB

Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-1, R, BB

Cesar D'Oleo (LF): 1-for-2

Frankeli Aria (SP): 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

FINAL/5: DSL White Sox 2, DSL D-Backs Red 0 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.