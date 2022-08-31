White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Jared Kelley made his "Project Birmingham" debut, Jordan Sprinkle had a two-hit night in Kannapolis, and the Knights were unfortunately rained out on another solid night on the farm.
This and more on last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (49-74)
- GAME POSTPONED (WEATHER)
Double-A Birmingham Barons (53-68)
- Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-4
- Bryan Ramos (2B): 1-for-4, 2B
- Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 0-for-3, K
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3
- Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, K
- Jared Kelley (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- 60 Pitches, 36 Strikes
- Kohl Simas (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Barons 0, Montgomery Biscuits 8 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (54-67)
- Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-1, RBI, 2 BB
- Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4
- James Beard (CF): 2-for-3, 2B, R
- Brooks Gosswein (SP): 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- 71 Pitches, 39 Strikes
- Nick Gallagher (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Haylen Green (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Dash 1, Greensboro Grasshoppers 7 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (53-68)
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 2-for-4, 2B, K
- Troy Claunch (DH): 1-for-4
- Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K
- Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, K
- Martin Carrasco (SP): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- 64 Pitches, 43 Strikes
- Kole Ramage (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Lynchburg Hillcats 4 | Box Score
Local
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.
Copyright RSN