White Sox Farm Report: August 30, 2022

Jared Kelley made his "Project Birmingham" debut, Jordan Sprinkle had a two-hit night in Kannapolis, and the Knights were unfortunately rained out on another solid night on the farm.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (49-74)

GAME POSTPONED (WEATHER)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (53-68)

Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-4

Bryan Ramos (2B): 1-for-4, 2B

Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 0-for-3, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, K

Jared Kelley (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K 60 Pitches, 36 Strikes

Kohl Simas (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 0, Montgomery Biscuits 8 | Box Score

Nice outing for Jared Kelley. 4 IP w/ 6 K’s on 36 of 60 for strikes. 3R’s on 5H’s with 0 BB’s. All runs scored in the first. Here are his last 2 K’s bookended with a #PFP and something rarely seen on the Southside, an OF’er hitting the cutoff man. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bMhCvufe8W — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 31, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (54-67)

Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-1, RBI, 2 BB

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4

James Beard (CF): 2-for-3, 2B, R

Brooks Gosswein (SP): 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K 71 Pitches, 39 Strikes

Nick Gallagher (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Haylen Green (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 1, Greensboro Grasshoppers 7 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (53-68)

Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 2-for-4, 2B, K

Troy Claunch (DH): 1-for-4

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Victor Torres (C): 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, K

Martin Carrasco (SP): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K 64 Pitches, 43 Strikes

Kole Ramage (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Lynchburg Hillcats 4 | Box Score

