White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022

Tyler Osik hit for the cycle down in Winston-Salem, Lenyn Sosa hit his first homer in Charlotte, Matthew Thompson made his AA debut, and Charlotte had a seven-run inning.



This and more in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (37-64)

FINAL: Knights 11, Gwinnett Stripers 8 | Box Score

Adam Haseley is dialed in. Second day in a row with a HR in his first PA. Perez (2B) scores and the #Knights are up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/lrV7b4asM5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights and his 15th on the year.It brings the deficit to 6-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E3fLIEQwms — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights with a RBI double off the wall that brings in Yolbert. 11-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MMGyOAhxVB — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (45-53)

FINAL: Barons 3, Chattanooga Lookouts 9 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (48-50)

FINAL: Dash 8, Brooklyn Cyclones 0 | Box Score

#SendInTheClowns https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash, a 2R ð£ that brings in Osik.This puts the score @ 8-0, the final. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/x15QzFBOu4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash today.He gave up 1 H, 2 BBâs, and Kâd 8 on 35/58 for strikes. Nice job mixing it up and good work from Osik behind the plate. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Oo3H7FD0nA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (45-53)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Carolina Mudcats 5 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (17-23)

No ACL games scheduled

Dominican Summer League White Sox (21-22)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 0, DSL Padres 1 | Box Score

