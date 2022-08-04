White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Tyler Osik hit for the cycle down in Winston-Salem, Lenyn Sosa hit his first homer in Charlotte, Matthew Thompson made his AA debut, and Charlotte had a seven-run inning.
This and more in last night’s recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (37-64)
- Jake Burger (3B): 0-for-4
- Carlos Perez (C): 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI
- Adam Haseley (LF): 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
- Lenyn Sosa (SS): 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB
- Blake Rutherford (RF): 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, K
- Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 1-for-4, R, K
- Davis Martin (SP): 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- 66 Pitches, 41 Strikes
- Bennett Sousa (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
FINAL: Knights 11, Gwinnett Stripers 8 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (45-53)
- Oscar Colas (RF): 0-for-3, R
- Jose Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
- D.J. Burt (C): 0-for-3, R, BB, K
- Ian Dawkins (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K
- Matthew Thompson (SP): 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- 91 Pitches, 55 Strikes
- Luke Shilling (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Barons 3, Chattanooga Lookouts 9 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (48-50)
- Duke Ellis (CF): 0-for-5, K
- Keegan Fish (DH): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K
- Ben Norman (RF): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI
- Tyler Osik (C): 4-for-4, HR, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI
- Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-5, RBI, 2 K
- Garrett Schoenle (SP): 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- 58 Pitches, 35 Strikes
- Everhett Hazelwood (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
FINAL: Dash 8, Brooklyn Cyclones 0 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (45-53)
- Andy Atwood (SS): 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI
- Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K
- Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R
- Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- Kohl Simas (SP): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- 62 Pitches, 39 Strikes
- Bowen Plagge (RP): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Carolina Mudcats 5 | Box Score
Arizona Complex League White Sox (17-23)
- No ACL games scheduled
Dominican Summer League White Sox (21-22)
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-3, K
- Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-2
- Arnold Prado (LF): 1-for-2
- Ricardo Gomez (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER,0 BB, 3 K
- Ricardo Brizuela (RP): 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: DSL White Sox 0, DSL Padres 1 | Box Score
