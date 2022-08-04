White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Tyler Osik hit for the cycle down in Winston-Salem, Lenyn Sosa hit his first homer in Charlotte, Matthew Thompson made his AA debut, and Charlotte had a seven-run inning.

This and more in last night’s recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (37-64)

FINAL: Knights 11, Gwinnett Stripers 8 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights and his 15th on the year.It brings the deficit to 6-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E3fLIEQwms

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554975793239003136
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights trail 6-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xsPSakh1yw

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554976733232873474
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights trail 6-5.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8UUWxfDtTo

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554983658041348096
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights up 10-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gkPsMh08wv

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554986499506044928
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights with a RBI double off the wall that brings in Yolbert. 11-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MMGyOAhxVB

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554987269651677184
https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoKnights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/UUAXwgM8oI

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1554988065449545729

Double-A Birmingham Barons (45-53)

FINAL: Barons 3, Chattanooga Lookouts 9 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons down 7-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/s5zXNpjL2U

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1555013610140844032
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons down 7-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CODpTxyGIm

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1555013140211023881

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (48-50)

FINAL: Dash 8, Brooklyn Cyclones 0 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/B26ySbZjWQ

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554902565241753601
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash, who are up 5-0. #WhiteSox #SendInTheClowns pic.twitter.com/f6PJPPFf85

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554911764466253824
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash up 6-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/J3iUINmpEz

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554911956577943552
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash, a 2R ð£ that brings in Osik.This puts the score @ 8-0, the final. #WhiteSox #SendInTheClowns pic.twitter.com/x15QzFBOu4

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554912418769387520
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash today.He gave up 1 H, 2 BBâs, and Kâd 8 on 35/58 for strikes. Nice job mixing it up and good work from Osik behind the plate. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Oo3H7FD0nA

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554914885770829826

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (45-53)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Carolina Mudcats 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2LPMC1iWuc

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554981943468589056
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers take the lead, 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5ZCkxUOVae

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554982775865868288
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers tied at 3.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EgFpIvXnU1

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1554988662055735303

Arizona Complex League White Sox (17-23)

  • No ACL games scheduled

Dominican Summer League White Sox (21-22)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 0, DSL Padres 1 | Box Score

