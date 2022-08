White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a day to forget down on the farm, as all four affiliates in action lost by a combined total of 34 runs. On a positive note, Yoelqui Cespedes hit a home run, and Martin Carrasco pitched four solid innings for Kannapolis.

This and more can be found in our minor league recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (48-70)

FINAL: Knights 2, RedBirds 16 | Box Score

Raudy Read with his first hit as a #Knight. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DoPo0Dyvbi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (52-64)

FINAL: Barons 1, Braves 10 | Box Score

Céspedes drives this one 3️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ feet and we’re on the board 🔥



Mississippi 3, Birmingham 1 | End 5 pic.twitter.com/A2H5LENS4l — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 25, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (53-63)

Alsander Womak (3B): 1-for-3, BB, K

Ivan Gonzalez (DH): 2-for-4, K

Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, 2 K

Brooks Gosswein (SP): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K 79 Pitches, 53 Strikes

Karan Patel (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Dash 0, Tourists 9 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers fall short and drop game 2 of the series 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OJRnHrDvu7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (51-65)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers allowing 1 R on 3 H’s and 3 BB’s, but he strikes out 7 and mostly stifles the Mudcats offense. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/F0OlqxlKJG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Arizona Complex League White Sox (26-28)

No ACL games scheduled for today

Dominican Summer League White Sox (32-26)

No DSL games scheduled for today

