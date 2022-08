White Sox Farm Report: August 23, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 23, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Project Birmingham began with a win, Jacob Burke hit his first home run as a Cannon Baller, and Mark Payton had a 3-RBI night in Charlotte.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more in tonight’s recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (48-70)

FINAL: Knights 8, Memphis Redbirds 2 | Box Score

Another day, another dinger for @MarkPayton2!!! That's his 19th of the year! It's a 3-RBI night for Payton, too! pic.twitter.com/XewyTxOhG8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 24, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (52-63)

FINAL: Barons 11, Mississippi Braves 7 | Box Score

Your daily Oscar Colas content:

Birmingham: 4 Mississippi: 0 pic.twitter.com/PdtH52OUFM — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 24, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons goes 450’.LOL. Their lead is now 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RCMnAh3W4U — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons HR. They lead 10-5 as Gladney and Colas come in on the blast. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/w69wXvhpQt — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (53-62)

FINAL: Dash 5, Asheville Tourists 6 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash is a single up the middle that scores Andy Atwood, 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/7wXYMSgFOQ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash get within 1 run, but take the loss 6-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IH9qgmI8A3 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (51-64)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 8, Carolina Mudcats 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers 1-0 with a RBI single scoring Sprinkle (3-5, 3 1B’s). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dOD1ZLqYsE — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers HR. It brings in Claunch and Bailey. 4-0. Congrats Jacob! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KVBADmZ2pD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers up 8-1.They get the dub 8-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nXMN71LLo9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baller?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baller is a single to CF. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xhXIdK8QzB — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Arizona Complex League White Sox (26-28)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 5, ACL Dodgers 4 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (32-26)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL D-Backs Red 3 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.