White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Oscar Colas and Jose Rodriguez both went deep for the Barons, Carlos Perez launched his team-leading 17th homer in Charlotte, Jordan Sprinkle got his first hit in low-A, and multiple promotions were announced.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (43-69)

Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

Carlos Perez (C): 2-for-4, HR (17), 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Micker Adolfo (DH): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB

Laz Rivera (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Davis Martin (SP): 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K 62 Pitches, 37 Strikes

Hunter Schryver (RP): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Knights 8, Syracuse Mets 9 | Box Score

🚨 Don't try to steal on Carlos Pérez!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MALyyH7r61 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022





Our team RBI leader now has 63 this season! 💪 https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2!Our team RBI leader now has 63 this season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/l9ZNrKMNrn — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

'LOS IS MORE!!! 💪💪



Carlos Pérez with his team-leading 17th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/Dt259PZLbq — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022

RBI SINGLE for Carlos Pérez! That's his 59th of the season! pic.twitter.com/rxLbc7Xlvi — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 16, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (48-61)

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-4, HR (9), 3 RBI, 2 R, BB

Craig Dedelow (LF): 2-for-5, HR (22), RBI, R, K

Oscar Coals (RF): 1-for-4, HR (10), RBI, R, 2 K

Raudy Read (1B): 0-for-3, RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Ivan Gonzalez (C): 0-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB

Sean Burke (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K 75 Pitches, 46 Strikes

Luke Shilling (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Yoelvin Silven (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

Theo Denlinger (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 10, Tennessee Smokies 6 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/whitesox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whitesox prospect Oscar Colas has slugged four homers in the past six games for the @BhamBarons 👀 pic.twitter.com/bf9lDzFia5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons up 10-6, the final score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/eiSFkiMxeo — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons down 3-2.An Ivan Gonzalez bases loaded walk has tied it up at 3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fsvHkvtnYX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons on the board. They trail 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9CPIbMCZmi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (52-57)

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3, BB

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, R, K

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-1, RBI, BB

Garrett Schoenle (SP): 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K 61 Pitches, 36 Strikes

Cooper Bradford (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Nick Gallagher (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 1, Hickory Crawdads 15 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-61)

Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-5, R, K

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-5, HR (12), RBI, R, 2 K

D.J. Gladney (1B): 1-for-5, 2B, R, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, RBI, K

Jacob Burke (RF): 1-for-2, R, 2 BB

Jonah Scolaro (SP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K 54 Pitches, 29 Strikes 2022 Undrafted Free Agent

Tristan Stivors (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Adisyn Coffey (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 4, Columbia Fireflies 6 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (23-27)

Brooks Baldwin (CF): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-4, RBI, R, 2 K

Jayson Gonzalez (1B): 2-for-5, R, 3 K

Bryce Willits (3B): 1-for-4, 3B, R, BB, K

Matt Archer (2B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Dario Borrero (RF): 1-for-4, WBI

Cameron Butler (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 K

Manuel Veloz (SP): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Ethan Hamemrberg (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Jacob Palisch (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Billy Seidl (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox5, ACL Royals 0 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (29-25)

Completion of Previously Suspended Game

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 R, BB

Leandro Alsinois (CF): 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R

Ronny Hernandez (C): 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB

Marcelo Valladares (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Jose Mendoza (RP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 6, DSL Padres 10 | Box Score

Regularly Scheduled Game

Leandro Alsinois (LF): 1-for-3, 3B, RBI

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, K

Godwin Bennett (DH): 3-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB

Randel Mondesi (CF): 0-for-1, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Ricardo Gomez (SP): 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Ricardo Brizuela (RP): 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 8, DSL Padres 7 | Box Score

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.