White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
On an off night for most of the White Sox affiliates, the ACL and DSL White Sox both won their ballgames! Layant Tapia had a four-hit night in the ACL, Tim Elko homered for the second day in a row, and Godwin Bennett remains the White Sox' hottest hitter in the DSL.
This and more on last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Arizona Complex League White Sox
- Brooks Baldwin (2B): 1-for-5, 3 R, BB, K
- Layant Tapia (SS): 4-for-5, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 R
- Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-6, HR (3), 3 RBI, R, 5 K
- Drake Logan (3B): 2-for-6, 3B, 2 RBI, R, 4 K
- Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K
- Troy Claunch (DH): 1-for-2, RBI, R, 3 BB
- Jose Jimenez (SP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Kole Ramage (RP): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Christian Edwards (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Emerson Talavera (RP): 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
FINAL/10: ACL White Sox 11, ACL Rangers 10 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League White Sox (28-24)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K
- Godwin Bennett (DH): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K
- Carlos Jimenez (1B): 2-for-3, 3B, R
- Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-3, RBI
- Gabriel Rodriguez (SP): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Daniel Gonzalez (RP): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
FINAL/7: DSL White Sox 3, DSL D-Backs Black 2 | Box Score
