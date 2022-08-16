White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

On an off night for most of the White Sox affiliates, the ACL and DSL White Sox both won their ballgames! Layant Tapia had a four-hit night in the ACL, Tim Elko homered for the second day in a row, and Godwin Bennett remains the White Sox' hottest hitter in the DSL.



This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox

FINAL/10: ACL White Sox 11, ACL Rangers 10 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (28-24)

FINAL/7: DSL White Sox 3, DSL D-Backs Black 2 | Box Score

