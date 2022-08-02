White Sox Farm Report: August 1, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 1, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

While the White Sox main affiliates were off last night, the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer league were both in action.



In the ACL, Layant Tapia continued his hot stretch with a homer and Romy Gonzalez began a rehab assignment. In the DSL, Loidel Chapelli and Carlos Jimenez continued their hot streaks, while Ryan Burrowes turned in a three-hit effort.



This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Arizona Complex League White Sox (16-23)

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-4, R, BB, 2 K

Layant Tapia (SS): 2-for-5, 2B, HR (5), 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Romy Gonzalez (DH): 1-for-3, HR (1), 3 RBI, R On Rehab Assignment

Chase Krogman (RF): 1-for-4, 3B, R, 3 K

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BB, K

Dylan Burns (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

Oriel Castro (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 8, ACL Rangers 2 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (21-21)

Ryan Burrowes (SS): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, K

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-4

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-3, 3B, R

Carlos Jimenez (1B): 2-for-3, 2B, RBI

Randel Mondesi (LF): 0-for-3, RBI

Jesus Mendez (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Jose Mendoza (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Ronny Robles (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 4, DSL Blue Jays 7 | Box Score

