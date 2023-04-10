White Sox Farm Report: April 9, 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Knights were the only team in action on Sunday, and they came away victorious thanks to Victor Reyes, Carlos Perez and Erik Gonzalez on offense. On the mound, Alex Colome made his debut in a 1-2-3 scoreless inning.



This and more on yesterday's recap!

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (5-4)

Lenyn Sosa (DH): 1-for-3, BB

Carlos Perez (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Victor Reyes (RF): 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Erik Gonzalez (SS): 2-for-3, 3B, RBI

Ricardo Sanchez (SP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K 45 Pitches, 29 Strikes

Tanner Banks (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Alex Colome (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Kenyan Middleton (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 3, Columbus Clippers 1 | Box Score

