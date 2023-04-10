White Sox Farm Report: April 9, 2023

By Sox on 35th

The Knights were the only team in action on Sunday, and they came away victorious thanks to Victor Reyes, Carlos Perez and Erik Gonzalez on offense. On the mound, Alex Colome made his debut in a 1-2-3 scoreless inning.

This and more on yesterday's recap!

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (5-4)

  • Lenyn Sosa (DH): 1-for-3, BB

  • Carlos Perez (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

  • Victor Reyes (RF): 2-for-4, HR (2), RBI, 2 R, 2 K

  • Erik Gonzalez (SS): 2-for-3, 3B, RBI

  • Ricardo Sanchez (SP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

    • 45 Pitches, 29 Strikes

  • Tanner Banks (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

  • Alex Colome (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

  • Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

  • Kenyan Middleton (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 3, Columbus Clippers 1 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EljuLNfpj3

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645129995994509312
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights and K'd 5, BB'd 1, and allowed 1 hit in his scoreless 3IP. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/tjdb4NTU17

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645132725085454336
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights up 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Bsi48eIg2t

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645134998167515139
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights. In his first inning he strikes out Zack Collins to keep it a family affair. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Zgk7fmpuB7

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645137507376398337
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/HSOOGkiQSu

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645142502431760385
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights win 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IvLqQe2k83

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645145879320330243

