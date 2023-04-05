White Sox Farm Report: April 4, 2023

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: April 4, 2023

The Charlotte Knights improved to 3-1 behind the efforts of Lenyn Sosa, who led the charge at the plate hitting two home runs and driving in four of the team's six runs. On the mound, it was an effective bullpen day for the Knights. Using seven total pitchers, the pitching staff only allowed two runs, giving the lineup plenty of chances to take and keep the lead.

All this and more on last night’s minor league recap!

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (3-1)

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 6, Columbus Clippers 2 | Box Score

