White Sox Farm Report: April 11, 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: April 11, 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
It was a rough night for the White Sox affiliates, as the Winston-Salem Dash were the only team able to earn a win. At the plate, Zach Remillard had himself a day with two home runs and a double, while Loidel Chapelli hit his first home run of the season. On the mound, Jonathan Cannon put together five solid innings in his first start of the season to lead the Dash to the win.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
All this and more on yesterday’s minor league recap!
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (5-5)
- Zach Remillard (1B): 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, K
- Carlos Perez (C): 1-for-4, HR, K
- Victor Reyes (RF): 1-for-3, BB
- Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 1-for-3, K
- Nate Fisher (SP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (LOSS)
- 59 Pitches, 32 Strikes
- J.B. Olson (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Franklin German (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Charlotte Knights 5, Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (1-3)
Duke Ellis (CF): 0-for-3, 2 BB, K
Jose Rodriguez (2B): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K
Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-5, RBI, K
Yoelqui Cespedes (RF): 1-for-4, BB, K
Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K
Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, RBI, K
Hunter Dollander (SP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
72 pitches – 37 strikes
Caleb Freeman (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Birmingham Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 9 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (1-1)
- D.J. Gladney (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, K
- Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K
- Jonathan Cannon (SP): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- 76 pitches – 49 strikes
- Tristan Stivors (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 5, Brooklyn Cyclones 3 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (0-2)
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 2-for-5
- Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, K
- Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K
- Drake Logan (RF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K
- Cabrera Weaver (CF): 1-for-3, BB, K
- Connor McCullough (SP): 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (LOSS)
- 73 pitches – 42 strikes
- Emerson Talavera (RP): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 7 | Box Score