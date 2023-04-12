White Sox Farm Report: April 11, 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: April 11, 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

It was a rough night for the White Sox affiliates, as the Winston-Salem Dash were the only team able to earn a win. At the plate, Zach Remillard had himself a day with two home runs and a double, while Loidel Chapelli hit his first home run of the season. On the mound, Jonathan Cannon put together five solid innings in his first start of the season to lead the Dash to the win.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

All this and more on yesterday’s minor league recap!

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (5-5)

Zach Remillard (1B): 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, K

Carlos Perez (C): 1-for-4, HR, K

Victor Reyes (RF): 1-for-3, BB

Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 1-for-3, K

Nate Fisher (SP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (LOSS) 59 Pitches, 32 Strikes

J.B. Olson (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Franklin German (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 5, Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score

Zach Remillard launches one out to the lawn beyond the patio. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/SOY4g527X7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 11, 2023

Double-A Birmingham Barons (1-3)

FINAL: Birmingham Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 9 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (1-1)

D.J. Gladney (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K

Jonathan Cannon (SP): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) 76 pitches – 49 strikes

Tristan Stivors (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 5, Brooklyn Cyclones 3 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (0-2)

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 7 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers and he makes quick work of the Shorebirds in the 1st. 2K's and a 6-3 for Holliday. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nWJYUBxmCw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.