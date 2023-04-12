White Sox Farm Report: April 11, 2023

By Sox on 35th

It was a rough night for the White Sox affiliates, as the Winston-Salem Dash were the only team able to earn a win. At the plate, Zach Remillard had himself a day with two home runs and a double, while Loidel Chapelli hit his first home run of the season. On the mound, Jonathan Cannon put together five solid innings in his first start of the season to lead the Dash to the win.

All this and more on yesterday’s minor league recap!

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (5-5)

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 5, Jumbo Shrimp 9 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/T8CZRUnXpY

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645946061318397953
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/mQShzxFzSS

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645952449570545665
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights trail 9-5.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dUbHoZJ9oX

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645957340443684865

Double-A Birmingham Barons (1-3)

FINAL: Birmingham Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 9 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/hU1WMUGqva

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645948296937046024
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons trail 7-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/X6aIMNTDUb

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645966003661152256

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (1-1)

  • D.J. Gladney (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
  • Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, K
  • Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, K
  • Jonathan Cannon (SP): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
    • 76 pitches – 49 strikes
  • Tristan Stivors (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 5, Brooklyn Cyclones 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Mrl1IviOTy

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645932345432629249
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aXAozsmaKB

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645938957098655752
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/o8tcMyJdVu

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645947386450137089
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6OERUlKZ3L

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645949585137729544

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (0-2)

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 7 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers and he makes quick work of the Shorebirds in the 1st. 2K's and a 6-3 for Holliday. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/nWJYUBxmCw

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645930601906593792
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/105omkblxr

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645940101015298051
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/dDhsY8YSfy

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645940460144164868
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/m4VrcQwFGB

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1645941578681180160

