Chicago White Sox

White Sox Fans Can't Get Enough of ‘Cane Guy' And His Alleged Superpowers

Meet "Cane Guy," the man who has been spotted pointing and twirling his walking stick at players from behind the dugout, to allegedly powerful results for Chicago's South Siders.

Chicago White Sox

It's been called sorcery, superpowers and just plain old superstition. But if any of it helped spur on Sunday night's incredible White Sox Game 3 American League Division Series victory over the Houston Astros, Sox fans will take it.

Meet "Cane Guy," the man who has been spotted pointing and twirling his walking stick at players from behind the dugout, to allegedly powerful results for Chicago's South Siders.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cane Guy's name is Rob Holt, 73, who has held White Sox season tickets for more than 30 years.

His apparent wizardry was spotted Sunday when he pointed his stick/cane at a Sox player and told him to hit the ball. It worked and fans sitting around Holt took notice.

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Game 4 of White Sox-Astros in Chicago Postponed Due to Rain, Team Says

2021 MLB Postseason 5 hours ago

John Cusack, Barstool Sports Employee Have Heated Discussion at White Sox Game

The Sox went on to beat the Astros 12-6, and "Cane Guy" is more than welcomed back to Guaranteed Rate Field for Game 4.

Fans both at the game and watching from home put their appreciation on full display for the Twitterverse to enjoy:

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Soxwhite soxamerican League Division Seriescane guychicago white sox playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us