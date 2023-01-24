White Sox Fans Call for Release of Mike Clevinger Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic.

Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal in December. The report includes a statement from the White Sox who claim the organization were not aware of the allegations when they signed Clevinger.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The report also cites a separate source that also stated the White Sox only became aware of the allegations after Clevinger's signing.

The details are graphic, and allege Clevinger choked Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, in one incident. Then slapped her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child in another.

White Sox fans were quick to call for Clevinger's swift departure from the South Side.

I don't need to see Mike Clevinger pitch for the White Sox. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) January 24, 2023

They have to release Mike Clevinger now, right? — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) January 24, 2023

The Chicago White Sox should move on from Mike Clevinger right now.



Literally right now. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) January 24, 2023

The White Sox released a statement to The Athletic about the allegations, which occurred when Clevinger was playing for the San Diego Padres.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Clevinger might find himself back on the free agent market shortly.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.