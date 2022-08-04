White Sox Face Rangers on 29-Year Anniversary of Nolan Ryan Vs. Robin Ventura

Sox play Rangers on anniversary of Ryan vs. Ventura originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On this day in 1993, White Sox infielder Robin Ventura was plunked by Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, which led to an all-out brawl. Ironically, the White Sox begin a four-game series against the Rangers on Thursday.

A clip forever remembered in sports history, Ryan struck Ventura with a pitch in the back. Ventura, former Sox player and manager, paused for a moment before charging towards the mound. Ryan immediately caught Ventura in a headlock and punched him multiple times in the head before the benches cleared and the scrum finished.

The moment is forever relived by baseball fanatics and ironically remembered on Thursday, the same day the current Sox play the Rangers in Texas. Johnny Cueto has the mound against Cole Ragans, who is making his MLB debut.

Hopefully, no one charges Cueto or Ragans on Thursday's game.

The Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals and are now two games over .500 for the first time since April (when they were 6-4). They are two games back on the Minnesota Twins and one game back on the second-place Cleveland Guardians.

