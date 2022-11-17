Sox expect Kopech (knee) to be ready for spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the White Sox will look to add starting pitching help this offseason, they're also counting on one of their key arms to be ready to go in February.

The White Sox expect Michael Kopech to be ready for spring training following his end-of-season knee surgery, pitching coach Ethan Katz said Thursday.

Kopech is currently rehabbing down in Texas.

“It's going well,” Katz said Thursday. “It's going to be a little bit slower progression than we originally thought. But he's still on track to be ready for spring full go.

“We have it mapped out for him breaking camp, being able to finish camp at five innings and 85 pitches, which will put him in a good spot to start the season.”

Kopech just wrapped up his first full season as a big-league starter, making 25 starts while missing time due to knee and shoulder issues.

He was effective when healthy, finishing with a. 3.54 ERA and 1.190 in 119 1/3 innings.

As it stands, he slots into a White Sox rotation also including Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

“He's in a good spot,” Katz added of Kopech. “Rehab’s going well. He just has to keep crushing his rehab, and everything needs to keep going north.

“He's doing well, and we expect him to have a normal offseason here shortly.”

