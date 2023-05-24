White Sox Expect Luis Robert to Be Ready to Play on Thursday

White Sox expect Luis Robert to be ready on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians due to an injury, the team said.

According to the White Sox, Robert suffered from right hip tightness and left the game after the eighth inning. He was replaced by Romy Gonzalez in center field and labeled day-to-day.

Before Wednesday's series finale against the Guardians, Pedro Grifol told the media he expects Robert to be ready to play Thursday against the Detroit Tigers on the road. Robert is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game.

"He's day-to-day," Grifol said. "He's obviously not in there today. We're going to stay away from him today, and tomorrow I'm expecting him to be ready to play. If not, if he needs a day he needs a day."

Luis Robert Jr.’s issue is the rectus femoris, one of the four quadriceps muscles. Grifol on Robert: pic.twitter.com/3wPAvMHDvZ — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 24, 2023

Before leaving the game, Robert went 2-for-4, raising his batting average to .273 on the season. He has 13 home runs on the season along with 29 RBIs, and an OPS of .886.

The White Sox will wrap up their series with the Guardians in a rubber match Wednesday afternoon before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers.

"He's ran hard the first month and a half of the season," Grifol said of Robert. "He's played a lot. He was going to get a day off today, tomorrow, at some point in the next few days. It just so happened it happened last night and he gets out today."

