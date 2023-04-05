White Sox' Elvis Andrus Joins 2,000 Hit Club, 289th All-Time

Elvis Andrus joins 2,000 hit club, 289th all-time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus joined the 2,000-hit club on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. He reacted jubilantly, as he stood on first base with his hands raised in the air and a smile on his face. He singled into center field and recorded and RBI with an Oscar Colas run.

Andrus, 34, is going into his 15th major league season. He is the 289th baseball player in history to reach 2,000 career hits, according to MLB.com. He is the fourth active player in the 2,000-hit club, alongside Miguel Cabrera (3,089), Joey Votto (2,168) and Nelson Cruz (2,018).

"For me that’s unbelievable," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said to Scott Merkin on Andrus reaching the mark. "Two hundred ninety players in the history of baseball have done that. It’s just a credit to him, his work ethic and habits, and how he takes care of himself."

Andrus is going into his second season with the White Sox. He joined the club in the middle of last season to help cover the shortstop position when Tim Anderson went down in August with a left finger injury that cost him the rest of his season.

The White Sox signed Andrus back on a one-year $3 million deal before the start of this season. Andrus flipped to second base this season, now that Anderson is back with the team.

“It feels great, but I’m trying not to think about it,” Andrus said to Daryl Van Schouwen. “For me, it’s not about getting 2,000; it’s how many more I can get after that.”

