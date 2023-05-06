White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Underwent Appendectomy; Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

Eloy Jiménez underwent appendectomy; will miss 4-6 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez underwent an appendectomy for acute appendicitis in Cincinnati on Saturday, the White Sox announced after the game. According to the team, he will miss 4-6 weeks and is expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday night.

Update on Eloy Jiménez: pic.twitter.com/TPHkJ98GJN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2023

Jiménez went to a hospital in Cincinnati Saturday morning after experiencing abdominal pain throughout Friday night, according to Pedro Grifol.

"He had some abdominal pain last night and it intensified throughout the night," Girifol said ahead of Saturday's game against the Reds. "This morning we took him to the hospital for further evaluation. We should know something here shortly, either before the game or during the game."

Grifol said he spoke to Jiménez briefly on Saturday. He informed the manager it hurt his abdomen when he moved. They are unsure of the cause or diagnosis of Jiménez's pain but expect to receive an update on his status at some point on Saturday.

This season, Jiménez is slashing 258/.321/.423 from the plate with four home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with 12 runs scored. He's played the majority of games this season as a designated hitter, playing in the outfield just three times this year.

The White Sox face the Reds in the series finale on Sunday. The Reds evened up the series on Saturday with a 5-3 win.

