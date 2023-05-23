White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Set for Double-A Birmingham Rehab Assignment

Eloy Jiménez set for Double-A Birmingham rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez is set to begin a rehab stint in Double-A Birmingham as he recovers from undergoing an appendectomy, according to the White Sox.

Pedro Grifol said he will spend 3-4 days there before the team decides on the next steps.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Grifol said Jiménez will spend 3-4 days in Charlotte before they evaluate if he’s ready.



Elvis Andrus will need a rehab assignment and it probably won’t be until next week.



Yes, Jake Burger is taking ground balls at second base. Grifol sounded open to it on an occasional basis — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 23, 2023

Jiménez went under the knife to treat appendicitis he experienced during the White Sox-Reds series over the first weekend in May. He was originally given a 4-6 week timeline and is looking towards the front end of that timeline.

Recounting the experience, Jiménez said he "thought he was gonna die." The pain he experienced was so tumultuous and unlike anything he's felt before. He underwent surgery on a Saturday and the Sox reported his status following the game.

RELATED: Eloy Jiménez 'thought he was gonna die' from appendicitis pain

"Well, just 7 a.m., I wake up throwing up and all my abs hurt," Jiménez said speaking to the media in the clubhouse on May 17. "And it was bad. I can't even see or lay down or stand up. It was really bad. For a moment, I really thought I was gonna die. But now I'm here and I feel good."

After speaking to the media back then, he thought he'd have the chance to skip a rehab assignment and play with the White Sox this upcoming weekend against the Detroit Tigers. Although then, he said "maybe" to that return.

He started running last week and presumably has been hitting since then, too. He emphasized his ambition of returning sooner than later but insisted he was under the direction of the team's medical staff.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have won four of their last five games without Jiménez in the lineup. Once he returns, Grifol will need to figure out how to set his lineup by keeping Jake Burger in the batting order.

According to James Fegan's report, Burger has started taking grounders at second base in case he needs to play the right side of the infield to remain in the lineup

More to come on that dilemma soon.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.