White Sox' Eloy Jiménez (Leg) Exits First Game of Rehab Assignment

Eloy Jiménez exits 1st rehab game with leg soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, but his night ended prematurely.

Jiménez exited Charlotte's game in the second inning with right leg soreness. He appeared to wince in the batter's box after hitting a single into right field.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eloy Jimenez exited his first rehab game in Charlotte with right leg soreness after this playð pic.twitter.com/uTFnq500gM — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 28, 2022

The White Sox said Jiménez is considered day-to-day.

Jiménez underwent surgery last month for a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. Hahn said earlier Saturday Jiménez remains on his original 6-to-8 week timeline

"I think by the time he's activated we'll be awfully close to six [weeks]," Hahn said. "Please keep in mind anytime we say any timeline on any of these guys, it's more art than science, especially someone who's been gone a month-plus.

"You're really just trying to give everyone the best assessment, but it can be altered for positive and, unfortunately at times, negative developments over the rehab.

"I think this one is going to be a pretty accurate guess, and if it winds up being a little quicker, fantastic."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.