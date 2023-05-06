White Sox' Eloy Jiménez in Hospital With Abdominal Pain

Eloy Jiménez in hospital with abdominal pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez went to a hospital in Cincinnati Saturday morning after experiencing abdominal pain, according to skipper Pedro Grifol.

"He had some abdominal pain last night and it intensified throughout the night," Girifol said ahead of Saturday's game against the Reds. "This morning we took him to the hospital for further evaluation. We should know something here shortly, either before the game or during the game."

Pedro Grifol says Eloy Jimenez is suffering from abdominal pain, is at local hospital in Cincinnati. #whitesox pic.twitter.com/PkakxhwKqG — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 6, 2023

Grifol said he spoke to Jiménez briefly on Saturday. He informed the manager it hurt his abdomen when he moved. They are unsure of the cause or diagnosis of Jiménez's pain, but expect to receive an update on his status at some point on Saturday.

This season, Jiménez is slashing 258/.321/.423 from the plate with four home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with 12 runs scored. He's played the majority of games this season as a designated hitter, playing in the outfield just three times this year.

The White Sox face the Reds for the second game of the series on Saturday. They emerged victorious from Friday's game, 5-4.

