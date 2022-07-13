White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Exits Game With Right Leg Tightness

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The White Sox simply can't seem to catch a break in the injury department.

Outfielder Eloy Jiménez exited the game against the Cleveland Guardians after making a running catch to end the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jiménez was seen limping back to the dugout before walking into the Sox' clubhouse with training staff. He was later replaced by Adam Engel.

The White Sox confirmed the injury and stated he left the game with "tightness in his right leg.

This is the latest setback for Jiménez who was activated a little over a week ago in the Sox' series against the Minnesota Twins after suffering a torn hamstring tendon back on April 23rd.

Jiménez is a welcome presence not only for what be brings on the field but what he brings to the clubhouse as well. Losing him for a prolonged period of time will be yet another blow to a Sox team who have had their share of injuries so far this season.

